Have You Ever Seen a Moose in New York?

While not impossible, a moose sighting in Upstate New York can be rare.

But ask anyone who has seen one, and they'll probably say it was one of the more breathtaking experiences of their life.

A local woman was in the right place at the right time (her backyard) to capture this super cute interaction between a deer fawn and a moose calf frolicking in Edinburg, New York, which is located about an hour north of Albany in Saratoga County.

Ever Seen a Moose and Fawn Playing Together?

A woman named Vicki Eichler Feulner posted the videos taken in her backyard to Facebook, and they've been viewed and shared thousands of times. The videos show what appears to be a young moose and a fawn behaving like unsupervised kids.

She wrote on her page, "Before I got my phone, the fawn was playing with the moose and jumping up on him! I have never seen a NY moose. Mission accomplished!"

While many of us in Upstate New York will surely keep our eyes open for a rare moose encounter, Vicki crossed something off her bucket list that most of us can only dream of witnessing.

Check out the Videos

How Rare are NY Moose Sightings?

According to wildlife experts, moose are considered the unicorns of the Adirondacks. They are "awe-inspiring and highly sought after, but rarely seen."

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation estimates that approximately 400-700 moose live in the Adirondacks. So, sightings are rare but not impossible if you know where to look.

