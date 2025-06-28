If you're looking for something fun and different to do this summer, with the whole family, The Art of the Brick is coming to Schenectady.

This one-of-a-kind LEGO art exhibit will be on display at Armory Studios NY from August 7th through October 31st.

Created by artist Nathan Sawaya, the exhibit features over 100 sculptures made from more than a million LEGO bricks. It’s the largest display of LEGO art in the world.

One of the highlights is a 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton built from 80,000 bricks. You’ll also see a life-sized sculpture of a man pulling open his chest with yellow LEGO bricks pouring out.

Famous works of art are given a LEGO twist, too. Pieces like Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Michelangelo’s David, and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa have been recreated using only bricks.

There’s more than just artwork. The exhibit features a 9,000-square-foot play space where visitors can design and build their own LEGO creations. You’ll also find a photo collection created with artist Dean West that combines photography and LEGO in unexpected ways.

Tickets are on sale now through Fever. Discounts are available for students, seniors, veterans, families, and groups of eight or more.

Free parking makes it easy to get in and out, whether you're going solo or with a group.

Whether you’re an art lover, a LEGO fanatic, or just looking for something cool to check out, The Art of the Brick is worth a visit.