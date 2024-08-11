Country Star ISO Home Like This for Video Shoot in Schenectady

Country Star to Make Next Video in Upstate New York

We heard rumblings about this last week and have a few ideas about which country artist it could be, but we've been sworn to secrecy. But if (and when) this happens, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event with a major country music star that you'd be reliving over and over and talking about for years.

Upon hearing that a country star was looking to shoot his next music video here in the Capital Region, we did a bit of a deeper dive. On Tuesday, we found a Facebook post by Film Schenectady asking if Capital Region residents have a home similar to the ones in the gallery below—specifically, one that offers a blue-collar feel with textures, paneling, and carpet.

If so, they want to hear from you ASAP.

Artist Needs a Home Similar to the One's Pictured Below

"Do you know someone who has a home with this look? If so, a well-known country music artist is looking to film his next video there. Please PM Film Schenectady ASAP. Thank you!" Film Schenectady, Facebook

Schenectady County Film Commissioner Donna Pennell said that the artist (who they're unable to reveal now) wants Schenectady to be the locale for his next video, telling GNA, "The artist has been to the city several times and was set on filming here. The Schenectady County Film Commission has been working with the production team to coordinate the shoot."

When is the Shoot?

According to Pennell, Art Prep is scheduled for August 16, with filming on August 17.

Pennell understands the impact an event like this could have on the area. While she expects to be inundated by people offering their homes, she's asking for "serious inquiries only."

Serious Inquiries Only!

Own a Similar Home? Country Star Wants to Makes Music Video in Schenectady Do you own a home with a blue-collar feel, carpet, and the wood paneling style of the 1970s and 1980s, as shown in the example photos below? Is it warm and nostalgic? If so, send a personal message to Film Schenectady ASAP. Again, please send your serious inquiries only! Good luck—we hope to see your Capital Region space featured in an upcoming music video!



