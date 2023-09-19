The temperature outlook for the Northeast for the next 3 months is giving us a glimpse of what early winter could look like.

I know summer has not officially ended yet, and we have plenty of nice fall weather to enjoy. But, maybe like me this time of year your thoughts turn to winter to start preparing for the season ahead. On average, our first snowfall of the year happens in mid-November and the freezing temperatures arrive much sooner than that.

Major Snowstorm Pummels Minneapolis/St Paul Area Getty Images loading...

So getting the snow blower ready, servicing the furnace, or maybe getting that niche of firewood delivered are all top of mind for you right now. We are already getting winter forecasts like the one from the Farmer's Almanac which is saying we can expect a "traditional" New York winter. But based on the current Weather Channel outlook, we may see the opposite early on and you may have a little more time to get prepared for winter.

Weather Channel Says WInter Could Start Late

The Weather Channel just released their temperature outlook for October through December, and forecasters are predicting we could see above-average temperatures, especially in December.

Canva Canva loading...

In October, our temperatures will be slightly above average as summer warmth cools slower than normal. But things should feel pretty seasonable as you get out to enjoy all that fall has to offer in Upstate New York.

Canva Canva loading...

That trend will continue with even milder weather that is much above average in the month of November. Maybe you will really enjoy deep frying that Thanksgiving turkey outside this year!

Canva Canva loading...

The big story is in December when the Weather Channel says we could "miss the start" to winter with "...much above average temperatures are expected (in) the Northeast."

Based on current trends and what last winter was like, could this be the most likely possibility to start winter? Maybe, but as always don't count on it! As soon as you put off getting the snowblower running right...you know what will happen!

