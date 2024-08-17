Could This Upstate NY Staple Be Crowned ‘Coolest Thing Made In NY State’?

As New Yorkers we are proud of the products produced throughout the state. There is one item in Upstate New York that we all agree is one of the best. Now this item is vying for the 'Coolest Thing Made In New York' title.

There are forty-five cool items made in New York nominated throughout the state and the award will be presented by the New York State Business Council. You have a say in making this Upstate staple the "coolest".

Canva Canva loading...

So proud to hear that Stewart's Ice Cream is up for the title of "Coolest Thing Made in New York". Voting is now open to the public.

Stewart's Shops Facebook page Stewart's Shops Facebook page loading...

According to the press release from the New York State Business Council, here's how to vote:

Each of the 45 entries will be part of the first round ‘Popular’ vote to narrow the field down to the top 16 selections. From there, the contest transforms into a bracket-style head-to-head competition format, with manufacturers competing against each other in weekly matchups. Weekly winners will be decided by a public vote on the contest’s website, allowing New Yorkers to have a direct say in determining the coolest product made in the state," reads a press release from the council.

Stewart's Shops Facebook page Stewart's Shops Facebook page loading...

The first round of voting ends on Sunday. After that, entrants will go head-to-head, with weekly matchups whittling them down until the final vote between the top two from September 2nd through September 19th.

This is the first year for the award, aiming to shine a light on the creativity and innovation that keeps New York's economy buzzing.

The final two will get to show off their products at The Business Council’s Annual Meeting from September 18th through September 20th at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing. Voting will continue there until a winner is announced at the awards dinner on September 19th.

The Sagamore https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1TYW4-76zw The Sagamore

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1TYW4-76zw loading...

There are other Capital Region businesses nominated including, EpicSurf in Cohoes, Scarano Boat Building in Albany, and Troy's Energy Catalyst Technologies' double hybrid heat pump. To vote, click HERE.