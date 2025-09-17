Pristine Upstate New York Lake Named Clearest In Nation
One of my favorite things about living in Upstate New York is we are surrounded by stunning natural wonders.
From the Catskills to the Adirondacks, to our stunning lakes and rivers, to bucolic stretches of rolling farmland, there is so much natural beauty to behold in Upstate New York.
Yes, the cost of living is high, but we receive many perks, including natural beauty. One of of our beautiful natural wonders is getting some national recognition.
Lake George Named Clearest Lake In US
Plain and simple, Lake George is a clean & prsitine beauty!
The travel experts at The Boutique Adventurer have ranked Lake George at #3 on its list of the 14 clearest lakes in the nation, touting not just its clear waters but eerything else we already know about the Queen of American Lakes. It's a great destination any time of year as a prime vacation spot, with so much to offer along its vast shoreline and among its numerous islands for winter and summer sports.
The Boutique Adventurer also gives high praise to Lake George's lakeside activities, including great bars, restaurants, hiking, skiing, and more!
Read More: Lake George Named The Cleanest In The United States
Lake George backs up its nickname as the Queen of American Lakes, and has received recognition after recognition over the years for being one of the best vacation spots in the nation. How lucky are we to have right in our backyard?
