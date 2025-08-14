Sad news to report out of Albany County: Police say a 9-year-old died over the weekend at Edwin Joslin Apartments in Watervliet.

There's nothing worse than hearing about the death of a young child, and unfortunately, this is the second time in a month that a little person's life was cut short in the Capital Region.

9-Year-Old Dies in Upstate New York

On Tuesday, State Police in New York revealed the young girl's name, the results of the autopsy, and made a pair of arrests.

According to the New York State Police, the deceased child has been identified as Nathalia Warner.

On August 4, 2025, an autopsy was performed by Dr. Kristen Landi at Albany Medical Center.

While the final report remains pending further laboratory analysis, the NYSP says that "chronic constipation" is the cause of death, and the manner of death is "natural causes."

Two Arrests Made in Connection to 9-Year-Old

On Tuesday, the New York State Police arrested Jennifer Singleton, 37, and Harold Warner, 33, as part of an investigation into the living conditions at their residence, where they lived with Nathalia and another child.

Both individuals were charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Is Chronic Constipation Fatal?

Yes, chronic constipation can be fatal, though death from constipation alone is rare.

Sources say that constipation itself is "not typically a direct cause of death," but it can lead to serious complications that can be life-threatening. These complications include bowel rupture, infections, and cardiovascular events.

Sadly, for 9-year-old Nathalia, it was fatal.

The Albany County Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) was immediately notified and responded to the residence. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Here's what we do know about the young child's death from the New York State Police:

On August 2, 2025, State Police responded to a residence on 2nd Avenue in Watervliet, NY, to assist the Watervliet Police Department with a death investigation of a 9-year-old child. The child was pronounced deceased at Samaritan Hospital.

The Watervliet Police Department has transferred the investigation to the New York State Police, and it remains ongoing with their support and collaboration.

There is no perceived threat to the public. The cause of the child's death is pending further investigation.

Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps loading...

State Police Take Over the Case

Why is this being handled by the State Police and not the Watervliet Police?

State police agencies, according to sources, can take over from local police in situations due to "jurisdictional issues, the complexity or severity of a crime, or when local resources are overwhelmed."

While that may not be the situation in this case, it’s important to note that State Police have jurisdiction across New York and can be called in to assist or lead investigations, or respond to emergencies that go beyond the resources of local law enforcement.

We'll keep you posted when there is updated information about this case.

