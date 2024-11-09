These 10 Capital Region Stores & Restaurants Are Closing Up Shop In 2024

There has been a flurry of business closings in the Capital Region of late, especially national retail and restaurant chains.

With the cost of everything rising over the last few years, it is no surprise it has become tougher for businesses to stay afloat. As consumers, we feel it when stocking up on household supplies and groceries. The cost of running a household is simply a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago.

For retail outlets and restaurants, the cost of doing business has gone up as well, not to mention habit changes during the pandemic are still being felt. We simply shop at home more for convenience, and after getting used to eating out less - I know at least in our family we find ourselves enjoying the convenience and cost savings of dining in. A lot of the new ways we found to do things during the pandemic are habits consumers will keep now that it is in the rearview mirror.

Those habit changes and the cost of doing business are sure to change the retail landscape moving forward, plus there are always going to be businesses that close up for more basic reasons like retirement or owners simply wanting to focus on other ventures.

For various reasons, here are 10 local stores and eateries, both locally and nationally owned, that have already shuttered in 2024 or will cease operations sometime before the new year.

