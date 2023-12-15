Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!

Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!

Canva

What makes a restaurant bucket list worthy? Great food and a great atmosphere are 2 key elements, and the Albany eatery that made this list has plenty of both. Plus, a great location is key, and the honoree here is right downtown in walking distance of all kinds of post-meal entertainment options.

Only In Your State, which compiled this list of 12 New York eateries you must try, described this Albany destination like this:

This absolutely gorgeous spot is a four-star restaurant with gorgeous views, delicious food, and an array of concerts lined up throughout the year.

Google Maps Streetview

The Hollow Names a New York Bucket-List Eatery

If you have ever eaten at The Hollow Kitchen + Bar on North Pearl Street you know they are well deserving of this recognition. They have a perfectly balanced and tasty menu and the atmosphere is cozy and inviting. Not to mention, they always have great entertainment with their lineup of live bands.

The Hollow is the perfect spot for just a dinner out, or for that pre-concert or pre-game meal before you head to the MVP Arena or elsewhere for a night out downtown.

