2 Legendary Capital Region Pizza Joints Named Best In New York

The Capital Region is known for great pizza and 2 of our local, legendary favorites have been named the best in New York state.

We could talk all day about great Capital Region pizzerias.

From spots like Marino's in Schenectady to Jimmy's in Troy to Dom's in Cohoes & Stillwater to Kay's in Averill Park, there is no shortage of great pizza joints in the greater Albany area. If you put 10 people in a room and asked their favorite local pizzeria, you would most likely get 10 different answers.

There are a few though over the years whose reputation has grown outside of the Capital Region and two of them have been recognized among the best pizzerias statewide.

I Love New York Names Best Pizzerias In New York

This was a tough job, but a tasty one at that! The food & travel experts at I Love New York have done the difficult pizza sampling homework (I write that with sarcasm!) of finding what they call "...the crunchiest, cheesiest, freshest options from all over the state, from beloved slices in Brooklyn to cup-and-char pepperoni in Buffalo."

And you cannot argue with the local pizzerias they chose for their best-of list.

2 Capital Region Pizzerias Named Best In New York

Defazio's via Facebook/Canva Defazio's via Facebook/Canva loading...

The first of the Capital Region honorees is Defazio's in Troy! Here's what I Love NY had to say about this local legend:

There are so many reasons why this little Troy eatery is a favorite of pizza fanatics, starting with the crust. Or rather, the crusts - you can choose from one of six dough options, including one that's made with locally-sourced brown ale. Add that to the plentiful topping combinations and high-quality cheese and you'll understand why Defazio's is regarded as one of New York's best.

Locally, it is no surprise to local pizza lovers DeFazio's got this honor. They have been serving up their locally beloved pizza since 1989 and are consistently voted one of the best in the area. They also have received plenty of national acclaim, including a stellar rating from Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Reviews putting DeFazio's in his "Mt. Rushmore of Pies."

Romo's Pizza via Facebook/Canva Romo's Pizza via Facebook/Canva loading...

The second local pizzeria among the state's best is Romo's in Glenmont. In addition to highlighting Romo's amazing World Pizza Cup win in Naples, Italy in 2023, here's what I Love NY loves about Romo's:

Homemade sauce, 100% Grande cheese, and dough that’s made fresh daily is the standard for an award-winning slice at Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont...The specialty pie menu is seemingly endless with everything from classic margherita and five cheese to unique creations like bruschetta and steak & cheese pizzas.

Like DeFazio's, Romo's has become a local legend for having awesome pizza and due to its worldwide acclaim. Also like DeFazio's, Romo's has been voted among the best Capital Region pizzerias by our listeners - which you can see listed below!

