See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Irish Pubs For St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, which means it is time to start plotting your Capital Region Irish Pub Tour.



One of our favorite St. Patrick's Day traditions is having a great pint of your favorite Irish brew.

But the day encompasses so much more when it comes to celebrating Irish heritage and influence.

And yes, while gathering at an Irish Pub involves that pint, it also involves great Irish fare and most importantly spending quality time with kinfolk celebrating our Irish roots - whether you are Irish or not!

No matter how you are celebrating, great Irish Pubs provide those classic meeting places to celebrate life and Irish heritage while enjoying a beverage and corned beef!

So whether it's celebrating on St. Patrick's Day on March 17th, or tapping into that Irish heritage any other time of year, check out the finest Irish Pubs the Capital Region has to offer!

See 10 Must Visit Irish Pubs In The Capital Region Whether it is for St. Patrick's Day or any time of year when you want to take in the Irish Pub experience for a pint and may some corned beef or shepherd's pie, these are the 10 must-visit Irish Pubs in the Capital Region. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

