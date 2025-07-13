Golfweek recently released its Best Private Courses 2025 list, and twenty New York golf clubs made the cut. There was only one, however, from the Capital Region.

According to Golfweek, the rankings are decided by hundreds of golf experts on their course-ratings panel. Each panelist evaluates every nominated course on ten specific criteria (worth 1–10 points each).

One of the criteria was "in practice", which means they examine aspects such as the course routing and design integrity, the overall land use and variety of par 3s, 4s, and 5s, as well as the quality and maintenance of the greens. This includes the trees and landscaping, and how they affect the course.

They also do something called the “walk in the park” test. They ask if the course is a pleasure to spend four hours playing.

Which Capital Region Private Golf Course Made The List?

The Glens Falls Country Club in Queensbury, in Warren County near the Lake George region, is the only Capital Region private golf course that made the list. It came in at number sixteen out of twenty. This is a huge honor for the club. Back in 2020-2021, this course was honored as the best course by Golf Magazine.

The Glens Falls Country Club, established in 1912, is located in the scenic Adirondack foothills. GFCC has long been cherished locally for its classic layout and friendly atmosphere. Now the club has national recognition to match. Having Glens Falls CC on this list underlines that it’s not just a hidden local gem, but one of New York’s top private courses by national standards.