Capital Region City Named ‘Most Undesirable’ In New York

One of our favorite Capital Region cities has been named New York's worst to live in, and we completely disagree!

You know, it grinds my gears when folks outside the Capital Region pass judgement on the quality of life in our local cities and towns. It would be like me commenting on how to build a rocket: I don't have a clue about rocket science, so I don't talk like an expert on it! So here we go again! It happened to Schenectady recently - and now its time to stick up for another Capital Region city getting a bad rap.

Albany Named Worst, 'Most Undesirable' City In New York

Say what? I couldn't believe it either. Yes like any city, Albany has its scars and not so bright spots but there is ALOT to love about New York's Capital. Nonetheless, the travel experts at Money Inc. have ranked Albany at #1 on their list of the worst, most undesirable to cities in the state to call home.

Money Inc. says all the cities on their list "...struggle with issues like high crime rates, limited economic prospects, inadequate infrastructure, or other factors that negatively impact residents’ daily lives." Albany lands at #1 on this list because of factors like crime rates, poor infrastructure, high taxes, and our tough winters according to Money Inc.

So the travel "experts" have made their case based purely on data and an outsiders perception, now I make mine from an insiders point of view knowing how much Albany has to offer. Here are ten reasons why this dubious ranking is ridiculous!

Albany Is NY's Most Undesirable City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous! Albany gets a lot of underserved flack sometimes. And we know it's not perfect, but nothing is. Here are 10 beautiful reasons why our state capital deserves more love and not the title of New York's Worst/Most Undesirable City recently given by Money Inc. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

