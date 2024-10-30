Capital Region City Named Most Livable Place In United States

What makes a place the perfect spot to live? According to experts, one Capital Region city checks off all the boxes.

I gotta say, what a difference a couple of weeks makes. Or in this case a couple of experts.

It was just over 2 weeks ago this Capital Region city received the dubious honor of being named New York's most undesirable city to live in. This week? The same exact city is being called one of the nation's most perfect places to call home.

I guess it is all about frame of reference, right?

The Most Livable Cities In The United States

The apartment experts at RentCafe recently set out to determine the perfect cities to live in nationwide for renters. What was their criteria to make this exclusive list? Their experts examined metro areas with a population of more than 300,000 people and measured 17 metrics like cost of living, income growth, community spirit, commute times, entertainment options, overall quality of life, and more. And guess which Capital Region city scored high on all their criteria?

Albany Named One Of Most Livable Cities In New York

That's right, Albany (#13) landed in the top 20 on this list along with several other northeast cities like Portland, ME (#1), Manchester, NH (#11) and Boston (#17). RentCafe notes like the other northeast cities on this list, Albany's 'community vibes' and 'quality of life' were big factors in landing so high on this list.

Nice to see Albany getting a little love after that TikTok video went viral last week calling the city depressing. It is amazing how a different perspective can bring the good to light!

