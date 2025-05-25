Living in the Capital Region of New York State, we sometimes take it for granted, but when a major publication points out that three of our cities are the best places to live, we are proud of the list.

U.S. News & World Report just released its 2025–2026 Best Places to Live rankings, and three Capital Region cities made the list. The rankings looked at over 850 U.S. cities, judging them on value, desirability, job market, and quality of life. In New York State, 26 places were ranked.

#7 Glens Falls

Glens Falls came in strong at #7. This small city in Warren County stands out for its affordability and community feel. It's close to the Adirondacks, so outdoor lovers have easy access to nature, while downtown offers charm, art, and local events.

#16 Schenectady

Schenectady landed at #16. This city has gone through a big transformation, especially downtown. Historic neighborhoods, Proctors Theatre, and a growing tech and education sector are helping bring new energy and opportunities to the area.

#19 Albany

Albany ranked #19. As the state capital, Albany offers job stability and a mix of urban and suburban living. With government jobs, local universities, and strong healthcare networks, it appeals to young professionals and families.

All three cities offer a good balance of affordability, opportunity, and quality of life. These places are worth a look for people considering a move to Upstate New York.

The full report from U.S. News includes national and state-by-state rankings, helping highlight areas where residents can live well without the high price tag of bigger cities. Capital Region cities continue to gain recognition—and it’s easy to see why.