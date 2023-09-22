Several celebrities have opened their own celebrity 'ghost' kitchens, with 5 big names operating right here in the Capital Region.

Who knew that some big celebrities were attaching their name to their own food specialties, available for delivery right here in the Capital Region?

Food delivery certainly become way more popular during the pandemic, and even as we get back out more with our social lives returning to normal, delivery today still remains way bigger than it was for the sheer convenience of it. If the pandemic taught us any lessons, there are a lot of ways we can simplify our lives and enjoy certain comforts more even when day-to-day life is moving at a normal stride.

So it is no surprise that virtual "ghost kitchens" have grown in popularity. Basically, an existing restaurant kitchen will take on preparing delivery-only food options in addition to their normal menus. For example, several of the celebrity ghost kitchens listed below operate out of Buca Di Beppo on Wolf Road in Colonie.

That is where the celebrities come in. Many of these "ghost kitchens" have teamed up with some pretty well-known folks for their special menus. These celebs are well-known celebrity chefs, musicians, and pop culture icons and their virtual restaurants are now offering their menus on Grubhub and more. Check out these 5 celebrity ghost kitchens available for delivery right now in the Capital Region!

