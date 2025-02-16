Capital Region City Named ‘Best Pizza City’ In America

A city in the 518 known as a pizza mecca is getting national recognition as one of the best spots for a slice.

When it comes to food in the Capital Region, I think we all agree the area is known as a great pizza destination. We have a LONG list of great pizzerias. Whether you are in Albany, Troy, Saratoga Springs, or anywhere in between - each local city and town has its own group of great pizza joints.

As great as they all are, one local city has risen like a beautiful pizza crust bubble above the rest to be named one of the best pizza cities in the nation!

Pizzello Names Best Pizza Cities In America

The folks at Pizzello certainly qualify as pizza experts. They manufacture personal pizza ovens and know what it takes to make a great pie. So they went on a quest to find the best pizza cities and towns in America.

When you look at the list of Pizzello's best pizza cities in the nation, it is evident that one of our local favorites is among good company. The names you would expect are all on this list: New York City, Chicago, and New Haven, Connecticut, all make an appearance. Other New York spots - Syracuse and Yonkers - are here too!

And then some unexpected spots like Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Nashua, New Hampshire, also make Pizzello's best American Pizza cities which is based on Google review scores.

So which Capital Region city made the list?

Schenectady lands at #53 on Pizzello's rankings.

It's no surprise solid Google reviews landed the Electric City on this list. You can't walk a block in Schenectady without running into a quality pizza joint. It is home to legendary spots like Marino's, consistently a top-ranked pizzeria in Schenectadyvand throughout the Capital Region. Perreca's is another local legend, nationally known and recognized for its delicious tomato pie.

