Three Capital Region Bagel Shops Named Best In New York

New York is known for the best bagels in the world, and 3 Capital Region bagel shops have been named among the best of the best in the state.



That great bagel reputation definitely stems from the bagel epicenter of New York City. That said, that city influence has spread across the Empire State. You really can get great bagels anywhere in New York, including some stellar shops right here in the Capital Region.

Yelp Names 100 Best Bagel Shops Based On User Reviews

Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best bagel shops across New York state, from the Big Apple to the Capital Region to Buffalo. And lets talk about the credibility of these rankings: the experts at Yelp are actual customers who have taken the time to review these awesome bagel shops. This list is legit! It should come as no surprise that several Capital Region bagel spots made the list - here are they are with their ranking among the top 100!

Bagels & Bakes via Facebook

#75: Bagel & Bakes - Rotterdam

Bagel and Bakes is a neighborhood favorite on Curry Road in Rotterdam, and deservedly so. Yelp reviewer Danielle L. of Burnt Hills says "I love this neighborhood spot...The bagels, which are second to none outside of NYC, are house made from scratch before the crack of dawn everyday by the owner himself!

Pearls Bagels and Bakery via Facebook

#55: Pearl's Bagels & Bakery - Albany

We head to Picotte Drive in Albany for the 2nd Captal Region entry on Yelp's list, Pearl's Bagels & Bakery. First, just look at those bagel beauties in the photo above - absolute perfection! They are also known for their scratch made baked good. Yelp reviewer Afnan A. of Latham says "Pearl's Bagel & Bakery has some of the best bagels I have tried in upstate! Its so fresh and it tastes so good, it makes you want to try more."

Uncommon Grounds

#44: Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Tea - Saratoga Springs

It should come as no surprise that a member of the Capital Region's most popular coffee shop and bagel chain landed on this list. Great bagels, coffee, and atmosphere make their Saratoga Springs location such a popular destination. Yelp reviewer Greg M. says "If you're ever in the Saratoga area and in need of some delicious New York Style Bagels then you have come to the right place."

