Pamela Ann Devizzio, a twenty-eight-year-old waitress at Mangino's Restaurant on Saratoga Lake, was a well-known figure in downtown Saratoga Springs' nightlife scene. She often stayed out late, socializing with friends from the local food service industry.

On July 5, 1988, Pam's father, Tony Devizzio, became worried when he couldn't reach her. He went to her apartment at 78 Court Street, which she shared with another woman, but found no sign of her. His concern grew when he learned she hadn't shown up for work at Mangino's Restaurant on Saratoga Lake.

Pamela had last been seen leaving Gaffney's on Caroline Street by herself in the early morning hours of July 5th.

The next morning, at around 9:45 a.m. on July 6th, a passing truck driver made a grim discovery. Pamela's body was found in a ditch on Putnam Road, just east of Jacob Drive in Northumberland.

She was unclothed and showed signs of having been beaten. Authorities estimated that she had been dead for about thirty hours. The truck driver immediately notified the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, sparking an investigation into her tragic death.

If you have any information about this cold case you are urged to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. To hear more about the Pam DeVizzio murder, click HERE. Let's try and solve this case after thirty-six years with no resolution.