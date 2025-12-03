Investigation Takes Tragic Turn

The investigation into the disappearance of 69-year-old Roger Pitt Sr. of Cairo has taken a tragic turn. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner has officially ruled Pitt’s death a homicide, caused by sharp force trauma to the neck.

Pitt was reported missing by family members on November 18, with initial reports stating he packed his belongings and left the area in his 1987 Mercedes-Benz. Deputies began searching for him earlier this week, and on Wednesday, his remains were found on his property in Cairo.

Family Tries to Cover Up the Crime

Investigators say the early statements given by Pitt’s son and family members were not consistent with the evidence, prompting the execution of multiple search warrants. Sheriff Pete Kusminsky also confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz the family claimed Pitt left in was later located at a nearby scrapyard.

Roger Pitt has been reported missing for over a week. Sadly, his remains were found on his property. Photo: GSCO

Three Family Members Arrested

Following the discovery of Pitt’s remains and the autopsy determination, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the homicide:

Rodney Pitt, 46 (son)

Murder 2nd degree

Conspiracy 2nd degree

Tampering with physical evidence

Concealment of a human corpse

Drew White, 23 (granddaughter’s boyfriend)

Murder 2nd degree Conspiracy 2nd degree Tampering with physical evidence Concealment of a human corpse

Tania Pitt, 43 (daughter-in-law)

Tampering with physical evidence

Conspiracy 6th degree

Rodney Pitt and Drew White were arraigned in Town of Coxsackie Court and remanded to Greene County Jail without bail. Tania Pitt was released on an appearance ticket.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Cairo Police Department, New York State Police, and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 518-943-3300.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rodney Pitt, Drew White, Tania Pitt Photo: Canva, GCSO Facebook

