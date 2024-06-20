Brooke Shields’ Former Island Home In The Adirondacks, For Sale

Historic Adirondack Island Home, For Sale

Looking to purchase a historic home in the Adirondacks and have a few million dollars burning a hole in your pocket? Yeah, me, either!

But if you are, this may be the 3 million dollar dream home you're looking for. It's nearly 100 years old, on a private island overlooking a spectacular Adirondack Lake. It once was Eleanor Roosevelt's retreat and was previously owned by legendary American actress and model Brooke Shields in the 1990s.

Former Home of Brooke Shields, Retreat for Elenor Roosevelt

Brooke Shields began her acting and modeling career when she was just 11 years old, and by the time she was 14, she was a bonafide child prodigy. She appeared in Calvin Klein underwear commercials and starred in The Blue Lagoon.

agassishield_20000518_02024.jpg Getty Images

She married tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999; the couple had been together since 1993.

Eleanor Roosevelt was the First Lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945, during her husband, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's four terms in office, making her the longest-serving First Lady of the United States.

Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images

More About This Incredible Property 3 Hours North of Albany

Brooke Shields Former Adirondack Home is For Sale, Adirondack Homes for Sale, Historic Home in Upstate New York for Sale, 518-news, 518news Legendary American actress and model Brooke Shields owned this spectacular, historic, private island home in the Adirondacks. The asking price is a cool $3M! Photo: Remax.com

Camp Northwind is a historic property built in 1928. It contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a private island on Chazy Lake, a clear, spring-fed 1,900-acre lake in the beautiful Adk Mts., 8.5 acres with 3,400-ft of lake frontage.

With this history and architectural provenance, the home has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

It has 18-foot ceilings, a massive wood-burning fireplace, leaded glass windows, and an adjoining sitting room and library, all with original custom woodwork.

The main floor includes a formal dining room and an open plan for a summer dining porch, foyer, bathroom, and a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Garland range and adjoining pantry.

The second floor of the main house features a balcony overlooking the Great Room, three guest bedrooms serviced by one full bathroom, and the primary bedroom with a fireplace, a large dressing room, and an ensuite bathroom.

The third floor features an expansive dormitory suite with three queen beds and a full bathroom.

The island boasts a one-slip, two-story boathouse with a game room on the upper level and magnificent views of the secluded cove. An expansive sundeck provides ample space for guests to enjoy this fabulous lake.

Other features include a stone patio overlooking the lake, an ample basement w/ garage space, an original ice house now converted to a guest cottage & 1/2 bathroom, an outdoor shower, a lean-to, & grounds w/ outdoor perennial flowers. A 24' x 36' utility barn is located off the island.

See Pics of this Jawdropping Home For Sale in the ADKS, Below

