Bones, Car Found in GA Link to New York Couple Missing for 40 Years

A recent discovery in Georgia has been linked back to a wealthy New York couple who went missing back in 1980. Last week, police in George said they found a car in a pond that may have belonged to the missing couple, and on Tuesday, near the same area where the vehicle was located, police said they found human remains.

Snowbirds Vanished in 1980

Police say that in April 1980, Charles, 74, and Catharine Romer, 76, from Westchester County, New York, went missing while on their way back to New York after spending their winter in Florida.

Charles and Catharine Romer from Westchester County, New York, went missing while returning to New York after spending their winter in Florida.

According to the New York Post, the "snowbirds" have made that trip yearly since they were married in the mid-1970s.

On the day they disappeared, the couple left their items at a hotel and then went for a drive; sadly, they were never heard from again.

Police recovered this vehicle in a pond in Georgia. It's believed to be the same car the Romers were driving when they disappeared in 1980.

Vehicle Discovered Matches Couple's Car

According to a report in the New York Post, Glynn County police said that on Friday, they found a car that matched the description of the 1979 Lincoln Continental used by Charles and Catharine in a pond between an interstate and the hotel the pair checked into shortly before disappearing on April 8, 1980.

Police in Georgia retrieved a car from a pond that may link back to a couple from New York who went missing in 1980.

Sources say that at the time, the couple's disappearance sparked one of the most extensive searches ever in southern Georgia.

The wealthy couple may have been the victims of a botched robbery because Catharine Romer was reportedly wearing $80,000 worth of jewelry and was worth about $1 million at the time, according to the New York Post.

Human Remains Found Near Vehicle

According to a Camden County Sheriff's Office post, the vehicle retrieved from the pond matches the Romer's vehicle, and divers say they uncovered a human bone.

In a public statement, the CCSHO said, "Our dive team was proud to assist in the recovery efforts, which uncovered one human bone. Glynn County authorities, (using) specialized equipment, are continuing to drain the pond and conduct a thorough investigation."

