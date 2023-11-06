Billy Joel’s ‘Inspirational’ NY Home Along the Hudson, For Sale!

The home that inspired one of Billy Joel's most influential records - and songs - is for sale

The Hudson Valley Home that inspired some of Billy Joel's biggest hits - some 50 years ago - is for sale, and judging by the stunning views of the Hudson River and beyond, it's no wonder why the Piano Man penned some of his best songs while staying here.

I'm a big Billy Joel fan, we grew up listening to his music, and to this day, when the mood strikes and I'm out for a drive, I'll put on something from the early years.

One of my favorite Joel albums was his 4th, called Turnstiles. That 1976 masterpiece contains "Summer, Highland Falls", "New York State of Mind", "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)", and "Prelude/Angry Young Man" to name a few.

Joel, searching for some inspiration, decided to come back to New York

But as legend would have it, and before Joel ever put ink to paper and fingers to ivory for his 4th studio album, he needed a source of inspiration. That's where this incredible house comes into play.

In 1975, when Joel was ready to write and record Turnstiles, he was a big star having released Piano Man - a signature album in 1973 - but was living in California.

That year, Joel came back to his home state and rented out this place located in Highland Falls, New York, which is about 90 minutes south of Albany.

Inspiration for some of Joel's biggest hits

It was in this sprawling home, with three structures on private, manicured lawns with majestic, century-old trees, mature gardens, an in-ground pool, and a vineyard, that Joel penned "New York State of Mind", and 'Summer Highland Falls".

Before we take you inside it, here are a few more things of note about this exquisite property:

It's nearly 6,000 square feet, has 9 bedrooms, and 7 bathrooms, and the asking price is $2.5 million dollars. The property has been operating as a successful Bed & Breakfast.

Three structures sit on private, manicured lawns with majestic, century-old trees, mature gardens, an in-ground pool, and a vineyard.

The main house is a brick cape that opens to a generously proportioned living room and a great room with an original surviving fireplace and spectacular river views.

The dining room has French doors that open to an awning-covered patio

The kitchen has every modern convenience.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor.

The second floor has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The larger of the rooms is where Billy Joel wrote "New York State of Mind".

The cottage, a converted pool house, has an open kitchen/living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom, along with a picture window and its own patio to take in the view.

Home Along the Hudson that Inspired Billy Joel, For Sale! It was in this scenic home - about 90 minutes south of Albany - where the legendary Piano Man was inspired to write "New York State of Mind", and "Summer Highland Falls" nearly 50 years ago! Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM

Inside Liam Neeson's 34,000 sq. ft., 200-Year-Old Sprawling Upstate Mansion Gallery Credit: Photo: Realtor.com