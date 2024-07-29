Big Lots Closing Many Stores But These 3 Remain In Capital Region

The popular discount home retailer has announced the closing of more than 80 stores nationwide, including 3 in New York.

It's a classic case of good news, bad news if you are a big fan of the discount deals on home goods and more at Big Lots.

According to a WIBX report, due to a slow first quarter in 2024 with revenue, the retail chain is closing 80 underperforming stores across 27 states. Three of those locations are here in New York, including one in the Capital Region.

Which Big Lots Stores Are Closing In New York?

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...

According to WIBX, Big Lots will be closing 3 stores in New York, including one in the Capital Region. The Queensbury location on Route 9 and locations outside New York City in Carle Place and Centereach will all eventually close up shop. No official closing date has been set or reported at this time.

Two Capital Region Big Lots Will Remain In The Capital Region

Now the good news: There are still plenty of other Big Lots locations throughout the state and the announced closures will not affect the three remaining Big Lots stores in the Capital Region. You will still find those great discount deals at the Big Lots at the Crossing just off Route 9 in Clifton Park, the Troy location on Hoosick Street, and on Route 29 in Greenwich.