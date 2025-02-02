Beware of SAT Prep Scams: What New York Parents Need to Know

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning parents about a scam targeting families with students preparing for the SAT.

What's Happening?

Scammers pose as representatives from the College Board or other educational organizations, claiming your child requested test prep materials. They often know your child’s name and school, making their calls sound convincing.

attachment-WGNA.COM - 2024-11-29T211312.255 loading...

Then, they ask for your address and credit card details to cover a refundable deposit for the materials. Unfortunately, the materials never arrived, and your deposit and your credit card information are gone.

What Does The College Board Require?

The College Board doesn’t make unsolicited calls or ask for credit card or bank information over the phone. The College Board offers free SAT prep materials on their official website, and you can always call their official number (866-680-9990) for verification.

attachment-WGNA.COM - 2024-11-29T211526.950 loading...

If a caller claims your child requested materials, confirm with your child before providing any information. Never trust phone numbers provided by the caller.

What Should Parents Do?

If the caller claims to represent a different educational organization, take time to research them. Look for reviews, complaints, or reported scams online, and ask other parents if they’ve heard of or worked with the organization.

attachment-WGNA.COM - 2024-11-29T210959.620 loading...

Staying informed and cautious can protect you and your family from falling victim to these schemes. Scammers thrive on urgency and confusion, so slow down, verify information, and trust your instincts.