Iconic Capital Region Hot Dog Stand Named Best In New York!

The hot dog may be the perfect doo. It is so simple, yet so tasty. Not to mention handheld!

Not to mention, the flavor options are endless with all the various toppings that simply work with a hot dog.

Chili dog? Amazing. Onions? Awesome. Cheese? A winner! Relish? Delish! We can go on forever about tasty hot dog combinations.

Read More: The Capital Region's 10 Best Hot Dogs [RANKED]

When it comes to great hot dogs in NY, New York City usually gets the recognition as the hot dog capital of the state. But there are plenty of great hot dog joints upstate and in western New York that will give any city hot dog stand a run for its money.

The local foodies at I Love NY ate their way across New York to find the best hot dog stands in the state, and a local legend made the list.

In business for almost 71 years, Gus's Hot Dogs in Watervliet is the Capital Region's most beloved and legendary hot dog joint known for its tasty mini dogs. The experts at I Love NY agree naming it the top stand in the Capital Region and one of New York State's best.

Here is what I Love NY had to say about Gus's:

The Capital District is well-known for its devotion to the “mini dog”, and while there are quite a few locations serving up these savory sausages...there’s no place quite like Gus’s. This top spot in Watervliet serves up 4-inch franks plain or with “the works” (mustard, chopped onion, and meat sauce).

Now some hot dog aficionados would argue Mike's In Schenectady, Famous Lunch in Troy, or Hot Dog Charlies serve up the best franks in the Capital Region.

Where do they all rank according to locals? Check out the top 10 below!