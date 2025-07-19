Nothing says summer quite like a friendly (or fiercely competitive) round of mini golf, and lucky for us, Upstate New York is packed with some of the most whimsical and wow-worthy courses around.

Whether you're a putting pro or just in it for the laughs (and the ice cream), we’ve rounded up some of the Capital Region’s coolest mini golf spots to check out this summer:

Pirate’s Cove – Lake George

This place is so much fun. Think waterfalls, hidden caves, and a full-on pirate ship that’ll have you yelling “Arrr!” between shots. It’s a blast for kids and nostalgic fun for grown-ups.

Around the World Mini Golf – Lake George

Why settle for one theme when you can travel the globe (or the U.S.) while playing? This iconic course features famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben. Fun fact: it’s one of the oldest mini golf courses in the country.

Control Tower Mini Golf – Latham

If you love planes, puns, and putters, this aviation-themed course is a must. Located near Albany International Airport, it has clever hole designs and an even better bonus: a killer ice cream stand.

Pirate’s Hide-Out – Halfmoon

A charming, laid-back spot perfect for an afternoon adventure. The course is fun, the ice cream is delicious, and they even serve up food if you’ve worked up an appetite.

These are just a few of the fun-filled mini golf gems across the Capital Region, and there are plenty more to explore.

So grab your friends, load up on sunscreen, and make a summer mini golf bucket list.