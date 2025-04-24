Luxurious Capital Region Campsite Named Best For Glamping In NY
In our house we have been talking about getting the whole family out for a camping trip this summer. If we were just taking one of our kids, roughing it sounds manageable. But all 3, including a 3-year-old? Things could get a little crazy!
Read More: Two Stunning Upstate NY Campgrounds Named Best In Northeast
This is why glamping is a great option to connect with the great outdoors this summer. It will get you close to nature, while offering more of the creature comforts of home like beds, bathrooms, and more space than a standard pop-up tent could ever offer! Oh yeah, plus you never have to wrestle with that tent setting it up in the rain!
Capital Region Glampsite Named Best In New York
We have some amazing glamping sites here in the Empire State, and the travel experts at I Love NY have picked the best of the best in every region across the state. Representing the Capital Region is what ILove NY calls the "ultimate blend of nature and luxury."
Glampful is located in the foothills of the Adirondacks in Broadalbin and offers all the luxuries of home with the thrill of the outdoors. Here is what I Love NY has to say about this luxurious Glampful camping experience:
...on 50 bucolic acres in Broadalbin near Great Lake Sacandaga, immerse yourself in the great outdoors without sacrificing modern comforts in eight safari tents, each tastefully furnished with plush beds, hardwood floors, and private decks, along with access to nearby bathrooms and hot showers. Hike through wetlands, forest, and meadows, stargaze under clear skies, gather around the fire, and enjoy other activities from live music to yoga and fishing and kayaking.
Glampful, in a nutshell, offers the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors, lakefront access to Sacandaga, and all the comforts of a hotel. If you stay at Galmpaful, you will still need some of the camping basics like the right clothes and a cooler, but the site provides everything from firewood to fresh water and coffee, to a continental breakfast on the weekends to make your stay an easy one!
9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Let's Go Camping! Check Out These Updated Upstate NY Campgrounds
Gallery Credit: various Facebook pages-Google Maps
Catskill Camping Like You've Never Seen
Gallery Credit: Karolyi