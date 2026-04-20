Two from the Area!

Got no beef with this list—especially when the Capital Region is showing out.

The New York Beef Council has announced the Top 10 finalists for the 10th Annual Best NY Burger Competition, and the Capital Region landed not one, but two spots on this prestigious list.

Where's the Beef

They are the Savoy Taproom in Albany and Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer.

After weeks of nominations and public voting, both spots rose to the top thanks to bold flavors, creativity, and serious community backing.

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In fact, Illusive made it clear just how much that support meant.

In a post to their fans, they celebrated making the Top 10 with their “Twisted Popper” burger, saying the run wouldn’t have been possible without the community rallying behind them.

Twisted Popper Burger Photo: Illusive Bar and Grill Facebook Twisted Popper Burger Photo: Illusive Bar and Grill Facebook loading...

They added that while there are days they feel like “just another restaurant on the block,” the last few weeks proved something bigger—highlighting the “power of unity” in the Capital Region. And in a classy move, they also gave a shoutout to Savoy Taproom, saying they’ll be rooting for their fellow 518 finalists until the very end.

The Brooklyn Pub Burger Photo: Savoy Taproom Facebook The Brooklyn Pub Burger Photo: Savoy Taproom Facebook loading...

When is the Winner Revealed?

Now comes the “hurry up and wait” phase.

Anonymous judges will travel across New York to taste each finalist's burger, scoring it on flavor, presentation, and doneness. The winner will be announced on May 13th at the State Capitol.

The Capital Region's 10 Best Burgers [RANKED] Ground beef patty, bun, toppings, and condiments. Sounds simple, right? Far from it! A perfect burger is an art form and just like a great painting, each brush stroke of ingredients is essential to the final product. The chef is the artist, and there are the best restaurants in the Capital Region for a burger masterpiece. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff