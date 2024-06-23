Beloved Capital Region Pizza Joint Closing Its Doors For Good

After 24 years a popular Rotterdam pizzeria and deli is closing.

We always hate to see any local business close, especially when it has been intertwined with the community it serves for almost a quarter of a century. A favorite local restaurant or store becomes more of an old friend than a spot we frequent.

Nikki P's In Rotterdam Is Closing Up Shop

In the case of a local pizzeria shutting its doors, it's all about taking more time to experience the next chapters in life. According to a post on their Facebook page, Nikki P's Pizza Deli Bakery on Community Road will be closing up shop as of Friday, June 21st.

In the post, the family-run business said they know the time is right to close saying "Life is beyond short, the last 4 months have taught our family that lesson, the hardest lesson of all I believe, but our family is ready and hopeful for the next chapter, well-deserved retirements, new career opportunities, moves to follow our hearts and dreams." The owners went on to thank all of their loyal customers over the years, and all those who worked for the pizzeria.

Nikki P's is near the radio station in the Pine Bush in Schenectady, and I always enjoyed popping in for a slice and a soda quite regularly over the years. I was always greeted with a smile and some great eats - Nikki P's will be missed!

