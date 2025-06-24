Bass Pro Shops is opening soon in Clifton Park, with a brand-new 70,000-square-foot store expected later this summer. The outdoor retailer will serve the greater Albany and Adirondacks region, offering a range of gear and services for all types of outdoor adventures.

This will be the fourth Bass Pro Shops in New York. The store is being designed to reflect the area's strong ties to outdoor sports and conservation. Inside, shoppers will find a wide selection of hunting and fishing gear, camping equipment, hiking apparel, and more.

There’s also a marine center on site. Boaters can get help with repairs, maintenance, parts, and expert advice. Whether you're looking to upgrade your current setup or get ready for your first trip out on the water, the staff will be ready to help.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said the Adirondacks have played a big role in America’s outdoor history. He hopes the new location will honor that legacy while supporting today’s outdoor families.

Construction is moving along quickly. If you drive by, you’ll see the progress and get a feel for how big this store is.

With opening day coming soon, the Clifton Park Bass Pro Shops is shaping up to be a major destination for outdoor enthusiasts across the region.

Check out the progress of this massive store.