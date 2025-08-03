Horrific Saratoga County Animal Abuse; 55 Dogs Covered in Feces
Horrific Case of Animal Abuse
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 52-year-old after discovering a horrific case of animal abuse inside his home in the Town of Milton.
Sadly, according to the report, once inside the animal abuser's home, they found 55 dogs that were being kept in "deplorable" conditions; encrusted in feces and urine.
55 Counts of Animal Abuse
According to the report from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Martone, 52, from Milton, was arrested after the sheriff's office completed an investigation into his home at 185 Paisley Road in Milton.
Police say they found 54 golden retrievers and one chiahuaha, in terrible shape. According to the report, they were allegedly covered in dog feces and urine when they were safely brought to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.
Martone faces 55 counts of "overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the SCSO.
What To Do If You Witness Animal Cruelty
If you witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, report the matter immediately to local law enforcement and your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or other humane enforcement agencies.
Over a decade ago, the Albany County Animal Abuser Registry was established by an act of the Albany County Legislature, known as Local Law K. The registry, hosted by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, is a public service.
The following people seen on this list have been convicted of animal cruelty. While it's unclear exactly what they're guilty of, one thing is clear: They are not allowed to own, possess, reside in, have custody of, or intentionally engage in physical contact with any animal.
Period.
