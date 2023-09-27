Arrested! Saratoga Police Get Man who was Stalking Girls in Park
Police get the man accused of filming young girls in the park
Last month, a story circulated about a man who had taken videos of girls, some alleged to be minors, who were running or jogging throughout the Spa State Park and then posting them to his IG page.
Every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty.
Police investigated for at least a month
At the end of August, the Saratoga Springs Police Department acknowledged that they were aware of a "social media account that indicates that females within the city, and more frequently the Saratoga Spa State Park, are being filmed/photographed without their consent."
In their post a month ago, the SSPD said they filed a report and were working with the New York State Police while they continue their investigation, adding that right now, the alleged individual "is no current threat to the public."
But that changed this week.
Arrest made on Tuesday
In a press release on Tuesday, the SSPD said they arrested Charles A. Ross, 62, Albany, "for the crime of Stalking in the 4th Degree, a class B Misdemeanor."
They explained that the "arrest of Ross relates to the alleged stalking of an individual who was running in the area of the Avenue of the Pines and Broadway in Saratoga Springs over this past summer."
Who is Charles Rose?
Charles Rose has a history of this type of thing. Back in 2018, he was arrested after he was accused of following underage girls and taking pictures and videos of them.
According to sources, in 2018 he was charged with two counts of stalking as well as two counts of endangering the welfare of a child while working as an ice cream truck driver.
