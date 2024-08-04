Arrested: Former Albany TV Anchor Broke Boyfriend’s Nose in Fight

Former Albany TV News Anchor Arrested in Texas

A former Albany TV news anchor - who was no stranger to public relations issues when she worked here in the Capital Region - was arrested in Texas after a violent outburst that led to her breaking her boyfriend's nose.

According to a TV station in Texas, former WRGB news anchor Heather Kovar was arrested Monday night in College Station after allegedly drinking too many margaritas at a Mexican food restaurant and then turning violent on her boyfriend.

According to the source, Kovar "got into an argument with her boyfriend over relationship issues they've been having," things escalated when the two of them returned to her apartment across Texas A&M University.

Former Albany TV personality Heather Kovar was arrested on Monday night after a violent outburst with her boyfriend. Photo: WBTX

Boyfriend Barricaded Himself in the Bathroom

The source states that Kovar, who has been anchoring weekend newscasts for KBTX TV in Texas since May 2023, punched him 12 times in the face, leading to a broken nose, biting his left arm, and scratching his other arm, according to court documents.

Sources say that Kovar's bloodied boyfriend barricaded himself in the bathroom during the confrontation. KBTX TV says they're looking into the matter, and there's no word on whether or not the station still employs her.

Kovar's PR Issues When She Worked in Albany

Before working in Texas, Kovar was a part of the news team at CBS 6 WRGB here in Albany for about six years. She had an incident back in July of 2022 where she appeared jittery and, at times, incoherent, slurring her words while she was anchoring a weekend newscast.

At the time, Kovar said her bizarre television appearance was due to exhaustion while explaining that some personal issues exacerbated the situation. A short time after that, Kovar was suspended by WRGB.

According to KBTX, Kovar’s charge of assault and family violence causing bodily injury is a Class A misdemeanor. She was held Tuesday in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

