Armed Fugitive Lost Life Charging Troopers Near Upstate New York

An armed and dangerous fugitive with a history of committing violent crimes in New York City picked the wrong day to charge New York State Troopers with a knife on Wednesday, losing his life in the process.

A massive manhunt took place yesterday about 90 miles south of Albany while State Police looked for a man named Ali Ali, who was wanted for several violent felony crimes out of New York City.

Armed and Dangerous

At the time of the search, they warned the public NOT to engage him and call 911 because they believed he was armed and dangerous.

According to the NYSP, on Wednesday, Troopers from State Police Troop T attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, which crashed and caught fire at NYS Thruway milepost 49, north of Exit 16.

The NYSP says that while driving the car, Ali ran from the scene into a wooded area in Woodbury, New York, about 90 miles south of Albany.

Last Seen 90 Minutes South of Albany

At approximately 12:35 p.m., the suspect, Ali Ali, was recorded on a trail camera on Maplewood Drive in the Highland Mills area. About an hour later, Troopers spotted Ali, and he was armed with a knife.

According to the New York State Police, Troopers told Ali multiple times to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply. After unsuccessfully trying to subdue the wanted fugitive, they deployed tasers. Still, Ali charged at police with a knife in hand and was shot and killed moments later.

