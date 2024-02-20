Are You The Upstate NYer Holding a $34K Winning Take5 Ticket?

There is another Take5 winner in Upstate New York. This winner is cashing in nearly thirty-five thousand dollars for the Saturday, February 17th evening drawing. One ticket was sold at an Upstate New York convenience store.

What Were The Take5 February 17th Evening Numbers?

The winning numbers for the Take5 Saturday, February 17th evening drawing were 11, 14, 20, 24, and 26. This ticket was sold at a convenience store in Schoharie County.

How Do You Win The NY Lottery Take5?

The Take5 drawing takes place twice per day. It happens at 2:30 in the afternoon and there is a 10:30 evening drawing. The numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. You pick five numbers and hope to match all five. The jackpot is determined by how many others have the winning numbers. If there is more than one winner, the jackpot is split.

Where Was This Winning Take5 NY Lottery Ticket Sold?

The winning Take5 ticket worth $34,765 was sold at a Schoharie County convenience store. It is the Yogi Food Mart at 3578 Highway Route 20 in Sloansville, NY.

The previous Upstate New York winner in the Capital Region was worth $33,557 and sold at a convenience store in Cohoes. The ticket was purchased at a fairly new gas station and convenience store at 218 Columbia Street in Cohoes.

