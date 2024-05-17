Are you holding the winner? A winning Take5 New York Lottery ticket for the Wednesday, May 15th midday drawing was sold at an Upstate New York grocery store. You could be cashing nearly nineteen thousand dollars!

What Were The Winning Midday Take5 Numbers on May 15th?

The winning numbers for the Take5 Wednesday, May 15th midday drawing were 16, 20, 22, 29, and 38. This ticket was sold at a Hannaford Supermarket.

How Do You Win The NY Lottery Take5?

The Take5 drawing takes place twice per day. It happens at 2:30 the afternoon and 10:30 p.m. The numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. You pick five numbers and hope to match all five. The jackpot is determined by how many others have the winning numbers. If there is more than one winner, the jackpot is split.

Where Was The Winning $18,958 Take5 Ticket Sold?

The winning $18,958 Take5 ticket was sold at the Hannaford Supermarket at 3333 Consaul Road in Schenectady.

The last winning Take5 ticket sold in the Capital Region was on Tuesday, April 9th. It was worth $19,311.50 and was sold at the Stewart's Shop at 285 New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

