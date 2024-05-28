Anyone Else See Bigfoot in the Upstate Adirondacks this Weekend?

Illusive Creature Makes Rare Appearance

Bigfoot spotted in Upstate New York? Well, sort of.

I don't know who the person in these photos is, but someone needs to buy them a beer or, better yet, toss 'em some sas-scotch and be on your way.

Bigfoot, also called Sasquatch, is a large and hairy human-like mythical creature alleged by some to inhabit forests in North America. Generally speaking, they prefer to be left alone.

There have been plenty of Upstate New York sightings over the years. While this particular one won't be discussed on a Joe Rogan Podcast or Discovery Channel's Expedition Bigfoot, it's newsworthy to us, at least.

Brian Cody Location of the Lakeside Tavern and Bar, Broadalbin, New York Google Maps loading...

How Hot is That Costume?

While many of us enjoyed the beautiful Upstate New York weather over the holiday weekend, a very committed individual donned an impressively lifelike Sasquatch costume and hopped in a kayak. Whether the Yeti was foraging for food or relaxing wasn't known, but one thing is sure: it must have been hot in that thing!

The images surfaced over Memorial Day weekend and were shared by Mike Loveless on a Facebook page called Great Sacandaga Lake Life.

As you can imagine, there were hundreds of shares and comments, and most people seemed to get a kick out of the kayaking Squatch that Loveless saw paddling on Sacandaga Lake.

Did anyone ever see Bigfoot Out on the Lake today?

Loveless asked if anyone else saw Bigfoot at the Lakeside Tavern and Bar in Broadalbin, New York. Here are his photos to prove that his fake encounter was authentic! Someone get this mythological beast a cold beverage. He's a real one!

Bigfoot in Sacandaga Lake, Man in Bigfoot costume kayaks on Sacandaga Lake, 518-news, 518news, Bigfoot Upstate New York Photo credit to Mike Loveless on a Facebook page called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. loading...

attachment-442485714_3619466431638276_4028833538144761157_n Photo credit to Mike Loveless on a Facebook page called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. loading...

Photo credit to Mike Loveless on a Facebook page called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. Photo credit to Mike Loveless on a Facebook page called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. loading...

Three Places With the Most Bigfoot Sightings in New York State The top three places with the largest concentration of Bigfoot sightings in the State of New York.