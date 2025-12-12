Over the past two years, Artificial Intelligence has exploded. You can't walk two feet without encountering it in one form or another, from ads to new tech and everywhere in between.

As much as the population loves the tool, especially its image and video creation software, it sets a dangerous precedent that New York is taking a stand against.

Anti-AI Legislation

On December 11th, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed Legislation S.8420-A/A.8887-B. This bill, the first of its kind in America, requires anyone creating an advertisement to disclose if they have used AI actors in their project.

Alongside this was Legislation S.8391/A.8882, which requires that the filmmaker must gain consent from next of kin and executors of the will to use the name, image, and likeness of any deceased person. Both of these bills set in place clear standards and will likely start being implemented in other states as the use of AI skyrockets.

How Does This Help?

Imagine this scenario: you're watching TV on your couch, and all of a sudden, an ad starts playing starring... you? You never told an ad company they could generate someone to look like you, much less broadcast it to millions of people, but here you are.

Terrifying, right?

THIS is what these bills are hoping to contain. Slowly add parameters to a vastly growing technology to ensure it doesn't start infringing on our rights. Since New York is a major state for film and television as well, this helps keep the actors filming in our state protected from being unfairly represented.

