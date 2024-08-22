You can add another Captial Region school district to the growing list of local educators taking measures to keep cell phones out of the classroom.

If you are a parent trying to manage the usage of mobile phones and tablets by your children, you know how difficult of a task it can be. Imagine being a teacher trying to manage that usage in a classroom full of students. Even for the most disciplined child, having a smartphone can be a huge distraction. Another local school district is putting a policy in place to help manage that distraction.

Another Capital Region School District Banning Personal Electronic Devices

While Governor Hochul has been getting feedback from local districts to help formulate a statewide policy on smartphone usage in New York schools, another school district has proactively enacted its own smartphone policy.

According to a story from The Leader-Herald, the Gloversville School District announced in a letter to parents last week a new policy that the Herald says "...will require all students in grades 6-12 to put their cellphones, smartwatches and earbuds in Yondr pouches, lockable bags that allow students to keep their devices close yet inaccessible throughout the day. The pouches will be kept sealed with a magnetized locking device until dismissal when students will regain access to their electronics."

Gloversville joins several other school districts that have enacted similar policiesfor the new school year, listed below.

