Another heartbreaking case of animal abuse has surfaced in the Capital Region — this time in Corinth, according to a newly released report from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, deputies responded to an animal complaint Thursday morning on Pine Street, where an investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Almeda R. Arnold of Corinth.

Animals Left in Filth

According to authorities, Arnold is accused of keeping two dogs, two rabbits, and a cat in filthy, unsafe conditions. Sources indicate that Arnold left the animals without adequate food, water, or supervision for extended periods.

23-year-old Almeda Arnold, Corinth NY

The report states the animals were immediately seized under court order and transferred to the custody of the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, where they are now receiving care.

Multiple Charges of Animal Abuse

Arnold was charged with five counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, as well as failure to provide sustenance, which are all class A misdemeanors. She was released on appearance tickets and will answer the charges in Corinth Town Court.

Sadly, this is just the latest in a growing and deeply troubling pattern across Upstate New York. In recent months, we’ve seen multiple reports of abused, neglected, abandoned, or injured animals in communities from Montgomery County to the North Country.

Local shelters and rescues say they are overwhelmed — not only with the number of cruelty cases, but also with the volume of surrendered or neglected pets needing urgent medical care.

Cases like this one serve as another reminder: if you see something, say something. Community members reporting suspicious conditions or distressed animals continue to be the primary reason many of these pets are rescued.

In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established the Animal Abuser Registry, known as "Local Law K", which is managed by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

This registry was designed to protect animals and inform the public.

