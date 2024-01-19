UPDATE! An Indoor Nerf Battle Arena Opens Soon in Upstate NY

UPDATE! We have an opening date! There is nothing like a good Nerf battle and my inner 80s child is getting excited about this news. An indoor Nerf battle arena is opening soon in Upstate New York.

Tactical Combat Coming Soon to Upstate New York

An indoor Nerf battle arena called Tactical Combat is The arena will be in Amsterdam Riverfront Center and will have its grand opening on Saturday, March 16.

What Is The Plan For Tactical Combat?

According to Tactical Combat's Facebook page,

Tactical combat will be an INDOOR NERF BATTLE ARENA with 35+ obstacles where Ages 5+ can come and enjoy some good Nerf wars!

They also say they will have different game modes like team deathmatch, capture the flag, king of the hill, zombies and hunters, and other popular Nerf battle-type games.

There is space for birthday parties and will hold Nerf and dodgeball tournaments.

Owner Hunter Korona told News 10 ABC,

I decided on this Nerf arena idea because it’s something different and it’s fun for all ages and that’s something Amsterdam needs.

There will be a snack bar and lounge and it will be open for ages five years old and up.

You will be able to purchase one-hour, two-hour passes, and an all-day pass. Check out the birthday party packages, Play pass pricing, and information on the Tactical Combat Facebook page.