An Iconic Saratoga Restaurant Has A New Owner and Big Plans
End of an Era
Last March, we told you that Sperry's in Saratoga was closing for good - and a lot of us were bummed. For many years, Capital Region foodies enjoyed countless dinners, drinks, and amazing popovers at the always-lively Sperry's in Saratoga Springs.
But for the better part of a year, the 90-year-old restaurant in the heart of downtown Saratoga sat vacated - waiting on a new owner to hatch a plan for the large space.
Sperry's in Saratoga was Bought
According to a story from the Times Union, this week, Sperry's was bought by Louis Lazzinnaro, who also owns Nové Italian Restaurant in Wilton. According to the report, purchased the Sperry’s "business and building, at 30½ Caroline St" and he expects to close on it next week.
New Plans for the "Old" Sperry's in Saratoga
Sperry's, located at 30 1/2 Caroline Street Saratoga Springs had been the Spa City's second-oldest restaurant. Opening way back in 1932, Sperry’s was originally owned by Chubby and Cappy Sperry, who previously ran it as a Prohibition-era speakeasy before transitioning to a restaurant and bar.
According to the Times Union, Lazzinnaro has big plans for Sperry's, as well as the lot next door to the restaurant, which he also owns.
Cautiously Optimistic
Lazzinnaro told the TU that he's already been approved to build apartments, but what he wants to build is a "50- to 65-room hotel there that would incorporate the Sperry’s building and restaurant space."
Lazzinnaro told the TU that while he's excited to move forward with his plans, he's still waiting for approval.
“I don’t know that it will get approved, but I hope so because I want to put something classy on Caroline Street to make it better...a beautiful lobby bar, Sperry’s, a rooftop (terrace),” the new owner told the TU.
