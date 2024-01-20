An Iconic Saratoga Restaurant Has A New Owner and Big Plans

End of an Era

Last March, we told you that Sperry's in Saratoga was closing for good - and a lot of us were bummed. For many years, Capital Region foodies enjoyed countless dinners, drinks, and amazing popovers at the always-lively Sperry's in Saratoga Springs.

But for the better part of a year, the 90-year-old restaurant in the heart of downtown Saratoga sat vacated - waiting on a new owner to hatch a plan for the large space.

Sperry's in Downtown Saratoga. Vacated for nearly a year, the new owner has big plans Photo: Google Maps Sperry's in Downtown Saratoga. Vacated for nearly a year, the new owner has big plans Photo: Google Maps loading...

Sperry's in Saratoga was Bought

According to a story from the Times Union, this week, Sperry's was bought by Louis Lazzinnaro, who also owns Nové Italian Restaurant in Wilton. According to the report, purchased the Sperry’s "business and building, at 30½ Caroline St" and he expects to close on it next week.

New Plans for the "Old" Sperry's in Saratoga

Sperry's, located at 30 1/2 Caroline Street Saratoga Springs had been the Spa City's second-oldest restaurant. Opening way back in 1932, Sperry’s was originally owned by Chubby and Cappy Sperry, who previously ran it as a Prohibition-era speakeasy before transitioning to a restaurant and bar.

According to the Times Union, Lazzinnaro has big plans for Sperry's, as well as the lot next door to the restaurant, which he also owns.

Brian Cody Overhead view of Sperry's in Saratoga, and the vacant lot adjacent to it. Recently purchased, its new owner has big plans. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Cautiously Optimistic

Lazzinnaro told the TU that he's already been approved to build apartments, but what he wants to build is a "50- to 65-room hotel there that would incorporate the Sperry’s building and restaurant space."

Lazzinnaro told the TU that while he's excited to move forward with his plans, he's still waiting for approval.

“I don’t know that it will get approved, but I hope so because I want to put something classy on Caroline Street to make it better...a beautiful lobby bar, Sperry’s, a rooftop (terrace),” the new owner told the TU.

Saratoga Springs' 5 Best Restaurants [RANKED] Great atmosphere, great food, and a great city. When it comes to dining out in Saratoga Springs, all 3 of those elements come into play for making a great night out. But with so many dining options, it is sometimes hard to decide where to eat out! According to our listeners, these are the best of the best when it comes to a great mean in the Spa City. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Price Reduced! Fully Restored Victorian in Posh Saratoga Neighborhood Once Summer Home to Whitney Family This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. It's been reduced from $3 million to $2.7 million. Gallery Credit: Global MLS 2022