6 Kids in a Car While Driving Severely Drunk

An Amsterdam woman was nearing blackout drunk when she was pulled over and ultimately arrested while she had six kids traveling with her.

Thankfully, she was stopped and arrested before she could endanger the children any further, according to a report from the New York State Police.

Cassie L. Waldynski, 38, of Amsterdam. Photo: CBS 6 News via Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

According to the report, the incident occurred on July 2, and State Police say that Cassie L. Waldynski, 38, of Amsterdam, was operating her car in an unsafe manner when they received the call.

Troopers located a vehicle matching the description and, after observing it driving erratically, stopped it on County Route 31 in Hebron, NY.

The driver was identified as Waldynski, and six children under the age of 16 were found in the vehicle, according to the State Police.

County Route 31 in Hebron, NY, is the area where Cassie Waldynski was arrested for DWI with 6 kids inside her vehicle. Photo: Google Maps

Waldynski was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (Leandra’s Law), six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Blew a .24, 3X Legal Limit

According to the report, Waldynski was arrested and transported to SP Greenwich for processing, where she recorded a 0.24% BAC, and the children were turned over to a family friend.

A blood alcohol content (BAC) of .24 indicates a high level of intoxication, 3x the legal limit for driving. At a .24, individuals are considered extremely drunk, and will often experience significant "impairment in physical and cognitive functions, including difficulty walking, slurred speech, confusion, and potential loss of consciousness."

2nd Run-In with the Law in 7 Months

This isn't Waldynski's first run-in with the law.

CBS 6 reported that back in December, she was arrested for welfare fraud by the DA, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's office.

According to police, Waldynski applied for and received SNAP benefits in Montgomery County while residing in Vermont.

