America’s Best Fried Chicken Chain Has 8 Capital Region Locations

What is America's most popular fried chicken chain? The answer may surprise you!

If you put me on the spot and asked me what the best fried chicken chain in the nation is according to diners, my first guess would be the modern favorite Chick-fil-A. My second guess would be the all-time legend, the Colonel's original recipe and KFC. And both of those answers would be wrong!

The good news is the correct answer is WELL represented here in the Capital Region with 8 local restaurants.

The Best Fried Chicken Chain In the United States

MSN/Stacker recently determined the top 10 fried chicken chain restaurants in America by looking at the popularity of various chains with diners nationwide.

Of the top 10, only 4 have restaurants in Upstate New York - but they are also the top 4.

Buffalo Wild Wings landed at #4 on the deep-fried list, Chick-fil-A #3, and KFC came in at #2.

So who is #1? Chicken aficionados across the United States say Popeye's is the top fried chicken chain in the nation! MSN/Stacker says Popeye's takes the top honor because of its "distinct recipes." juicy chicken, and a "...a crispy chicken sandwich, which some say rivals Chick-fil-A's."

The Popeye's chicken sandwich is stellar, but I can't speak much on the rest of their menu: I LOVE its chicken sandwich so much it is my go-to on every visit!

Where can you visit Popeye's in the Capital Region? They currently operate 3 locations in Albany along with restaurants in Amsterdam, Clifton Park, Latham, Schenectady, and Troy!

That said, if you are like me, maybe you ultimately prefer to go local for the best fried chicken. Check out the top local fried chicken sandwiches listed below!

