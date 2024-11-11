National Furniture Retailer Is Closing In Albany & Across New York
Another week and another national chain will close after claiming bankruptcy, including 6 New York state locations.
It has been a very challenging few months for national retail and restaurant chains, which has affected many stores and eateries in the Capital Region and throughout New York.
TGI Friday's, LL Lumber, Red Lobster, and Big Lots, are just some of the national chains that announced local closings recently due to restructuring or bankruptcy proceedings.
Now a national furniture chain has announced it is closing nationwide.
American Freight Claims Bankruptcy, To Close 370 Stores Nationwide
American Freight, a national furniture, mattress, and appliance chain, has claimed bankruptcy and plans to close all 370 its U.S. stores according to the Columbia Business First.
PRN Newswire says liquidation sales are underway with savings "... up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices storewide..." on living room and bedroom furniture, dining sets, appliances, and more. Delivery services will remain available during the sale.
Which American Freight Locations In NY Will Close?
PRN says the following New York American Freight locations will close:
- Albany
- Syracuse
- Rochester
- Clay
- North Tonawanda
- Horseheads
10 Capital Region Stores & Restaurants Closing Up Shop In 2024
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
27 of the Most Magnificent Landmarks Seen in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Albany Is NY's Most Undesirable City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous!
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff