A popular discount grocery store has purchased the land to build a new location. This will be the thirteenth location in the Capital Region.

If you’ve driven by that empty lot near Old Loudon Road in Latham and wondered what’s happening, this is where the new Aldi will be built. That spot used to be a Travelodge Inn, but it was damaged in a fire back in 2016. It’s been sitting unused ever since, just gravel and old pavement. But now, it’s finally getting a new life.

It seems very close to both the Hannaford in Latham Farms and the Price Chopper Market 32. This store is on the same side of Route 9 and just a few doors down.

According to the Albany Business Review, the new Aldi grocery store will be built on that property right on Route 9, just past the Latham traffic circle and next to the La Quinta Inn. The Aldi will be over 20,000 square feet, with 103 parking spots.

Final approval was given by the Colonie Town Board on April 8th, but the actual transaction of the land was just recently completed.

This will be Aldi’s 13th store in the Capital Region. They already have locations in Colonie, Amsterdam, Glenville, Rotterdam, Ballston Spa, Halfmoon, North Greenbush, Brunswick, Wilton, Queensbury, Hudson, and Johnstown.

The North Greenbush and Brunswick stores were built in 2023. This was the last time a new Aldi was built in the Capital Region.