Albany’s “Killer Clown” Finally Convicted
Remember that one month in 2016 when clowns started popping up everywhere? They'd just stand menacingly in the woods and stare you down, terrifying people across America.
Turns out, one Albany man missed the memo, and decided to start nine years later...
Clown Sightings in Albany
On May 1st, a man named Craig Wolcott was walking through a neighborhood when folks started filming him. Why would they do that? Well, he was donning a clown mask while brandishing a (covered) chainsaw.
Most passerby dismissed him, rolling their eyes and walking slightly faster than they would have. That is, except one man who confronted Wolcott. The two argued for some time before Wolcott unsheathed the tool, and started raising it in a threatening manner. The two began to fight until local police broke up the scuffle, and put Wolcott in cuffs.
What Happens to Clowns in Albany?
On December 3rd, just a few months later, Wolcott was convicted in front of a judge and jury in Albany County Court. The trail spanned two days, and was full of video evidence and eyewitness testimonies. Wolcott did not testify, and he called no witnesses to the stand. When you're caught clear as day on video, you tend to do that.
Ultimately, he was proclaimed guilty by the jury, and will move on to face his sentencing. He was convicted of first-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which leads to a prison sentence of two to seven years. He will face his sentence on February 6th, 2026.
