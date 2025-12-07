Remember that one month in 2016 when clowns started popping up everywhere? They'd just stand menacingly in the woods and stare you down, terrifying people across America.

Turns out, one Albany man missed the memo, and decided to start nine years later...

Get our free mobile app

Clown Sightings in Albany

On May 1st, a man named Craig Wolcott was walking through a neighborhood when folks started filming him. Why would they do that? Well, he was donning a clown mask while brandishing a (covered) chainsaw.

A chainsaw on the ground Credit: Canva loading...

Most passerby dismissed him, rolling their eyes and walking slightly faster than they would have. That is, except one man who confronted Wolcott. The two argued for some time before Wolcott unsheathed the tool, and started raising it in a threatening manner. The two began to fight until local police broke up the scuffle, and put Wolcott in cuffs.

What Happens to Clowns in Albany?

On December 3rd, just a few months later, Wolcott was convicted in front of a judge and jury in Albany County Court. The trail spanned two days, and was full of video evidence and eyewitness testimonies. Wolcott did not testify, and he called no witnesses to the stand. When you're caught clear as day on video, you tend to do that.

Ultimately, he was proclaimed guilty by the jury, and will move on to face his sentencing. He was convicted of first-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which leads to a prison sentence of two to seven years. He will face his sentence on February 6th, 2026.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rolls Through The Capital Region For a Great Cause It had been three years since the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled through the Capital Region. It made three stops; Mechanicville, Saratoga Springs, and Fort Edward. The first was Mechanicville on a rainy Sunday night. This is where I enjoyed the festive holiday train. They are traveling across the country to 106 stops. At each stop, they play live music and collect donations for the local food banks. Country Artist Lindsay Ell was the musical entertainment and she was awesome. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train also presented the Mechanicville Community Center with a check for $3500 to help restock the food bank. Even though the weather wasn't ideal, a couple of hundred families joined the fun. Gallery Credit: Chrissy Cavotta Townsquare Media

Look-Mary Lou Whitney's Sprawling Saratoga Estate Back On Market This beautiful 120+ acre property in Saratoga Springs, once owned by the late Marylou Whitney and her late husband John Hendrickson, is rich in history and charm. The 6,218 sq ft mansion, built in 1851, offers 7 bedrooms, 7 full baths, and 2 half baths. It features 3 covered porches, a pool house with a heated pool and gym, a chapel, tennis courts, rose gardens, a 2-bay heated garage, a 9-bay heated garage with a generator, a gatehouse, a root cellar, an office building, a maintenance building, and 2 single-family ranch homes. The sale includes the mansion’s furniture but excludes accessories, personal items, and the Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney "Daphne" statue from the rose garden. Check out the eclectic rooms and the sprawling estate. It is now back on the market. Gallery Credit: 2024 Global MLS