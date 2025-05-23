Albany Sheriff: 4-Year-Old Attacked Parents After Eating THC Gummies
Albany Sheriff Craig Apple posted a warning about the risks of legalized marijuana and children after two young kids ingested THC-infused gummies, and one of them began hallucinating.
"The packaging basically lures children in. This needs to change." Albany Sheriff Craig Apple
Kid-Friendly Packaging
According to a Facebook post by Albany Sheriff Craig Apple, two kids who were with their father at his work recently ingested THC gummies.
The Sheriff said the kid-friendly packaging lured the kids in.
According to the Sheriff, the two kids, ages 4 and 6, discovered the gummies in one of the men's lunchboxes. Apple said the older child spat theirs out, but the 4-year-old ate two gummies and started having a bad reaction.
Risk to Young Children
The Sheriff noted that the gummies contained 60 mg of THC each, and for a child or those with low tolerance, 60mg of THC would be regarded as a "very high dose." It could lead to an "overwhelming" experience, according to experts.
The effects can last up to 12 hours after use, and residual effects can last up to 24 hours.
The Boy Attacked His Parents
Sheriff Apple said the 4-year-old, a girl, ate two of the gummies called "Super Smacked Bears", and then, a half hour later, woke up from a nap completely out of sorts, and even attacked both parents.
"Approximately an hour and a half later," the Sheriff wrote on Facebook, "the four-year-old woke up from a nap screaming, reporting hallucinations of animals approaching her, and bit both parents, breaking the skin."
According to the report, the child was treated at Albany Medical.
