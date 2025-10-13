Add Scams to Albany’s List

It feels like every week there’s something new for Albany residents to be on alert for, and now, the police are warning about yet another threat hitting local phones.

Over the weekend, the Albany Police Department issued a Scam Alert PSA after receiving a spike in reports of fraudulent phone calls targeting city residents.

According to APD, scammers are calling people, claiming they owe money, and sometimes even pretending to be Albany police officers.

Threats Made to the Victims

The calls reportedly include threats of arrest if payment isn’t made immediately — and, of course, the scammers demand the money through gift cards.

Authorities want to make it clear:

APD will never call and demand payment over the phone.

They will not ask for personal or financial information.

If you get one of these calls, hang up immediately and report it to the police.

Police say the scams have been reported in both the Center and South Station districts, and they’re urging residents to stay vigilant and talk to older relatives or neighbors who may be more susceptible to these kinds of cons.

In the past, the phone number the scammers were using was (518) 462-8013, but the Albany Police didn't disclose the callback number for the most recent rash of scams.

At this point, between gun violence, homelessness concerns, and those new lower speed limits, Albany residents hardly needed another reason to be cautious. But here we are.

If you receive one of these suspicious calls, don’t engage. They encourage you to hang up and contact the Albany Police Department directly.

